Allen D. Wood
Stewartstown - Allen D. Wood, 59, of Stewartstown died Sat., June 22, 2019. Born in Towson, MD, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Rosemary C. (Gunzelman) Wood. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy M. Wood, who passed away March 28, 2018.
He is survived by his 3 children, a son Tyler A. Wood and 2 daughters Angela N. Wood and Jessica Wood; 3 siblings, his best friend and brother Robert D. Wood and his fiancé Sue, sister Sharon Ware and her husband Glenn and sister Marilyn Diacont and her husband Scott; nieces and nephews Christie, Lindsey, Logan, Joseph, Jennifer, Christen, Matthew and Dawn; and 3 sister-in-law's Kathleen Shively, Margaret Lavin and Mary Jane Lavin. He was also preceded in death by a brother Christopher Wood and a nephew Matthew.
Allen was totally in love with his wife Dorothy, sharing 27+ years of marriage together. He enjoyed hunting, shooting his guns and sharing his passion with others by teaching them how to shoot too.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a service at 7:00 p.m., at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 with Deacon Frederick Horn officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Allen's memory to: American Red Cross, 724 South George St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019