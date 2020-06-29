Allen H. Lingenfelter II



York - Allen H. Lingenfelter II, 91, York, PA - formerly of Altoona, went peacefully into the presence of His Maker, Redeemer, Savior and Lord On Thursday, June 25, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - York North. Big Al, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Altoona, Pa on April 12, 1929. He was the son of the late Allen H. and Sara L. (Goshorn) Lingenfelter, Sr. On June 4, 1952, he married Joanne Bigelow in Altoona. Joanne preceded Al in death April, 23, 2018 before they could celebrate their 66th Wedding Anniversary.



Surviving are two daughters: Elizabeth A. Hoover (Greg) of Tyrone, PA and Sandra K. Baccelli of Dubois, PA; a son, Allen (AJ) H. Lingenfelter (Karen) of York; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Allen was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Barr; and a brother, Daniel Lingenfelter.



Al was a 1947 graduate of Altoona Area High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War and attaining the rank of technical sergeant. He retired as the Manager of Freight Car Training (Airbrake Systems) from Conrail/Penn Central/Pennsylvania Railroad on April 1, 1990 following 40 years of service.



Mr. Lingenfelter was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Altoona, PA. Attended York Alliance Church since December 2018.



Big Al retired as a PIAA Football Official (50 years); PIAA Basketball Official (50 years); & PIAA Baseball Umpire (37 years). He played football, basketball and baseball (Altoona City League), golfed until he was 89, bowled until he was 88, was an avid small game and deer hunter and missed only 2 Indy 500 races between 1965 and 2019, and he attended the 1946 (first Indy after WWII) Indy 500.



He became a resident at ManorCare North in November 2018. He brought smiles to many faces and received phenomenal care at ManorCare North. His family has great appreciation and affection for the staff, team members and leaders at ManorCare North.



Though no services are scheduled for York, friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 810 Ruskin Drive, Altoona, PA where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Reverend Ronald Anderson officiating. Internment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Altoona. Arrangements are made by Myers-Somers Funeral Home, Inc. 501 Sixth Avenue, Altoona, PA.











