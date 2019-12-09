|
Allen Hayes Root, III
Allen Hayes Root, III, left this life on November 30, 2019, he was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on October 16, 1961 to Allen and Elaine (Broadbelt) Root, deceased.
Allen graduated from York Suburban High School in 1979, and studied electrical engineering at Penn State University. Allen worked both independently and for various consulting firms during his employment tenure.
Allen is survived by his wife, Amy Shugars, Wrightsville, Pa, and by his daughters Brianna and Alana Root, of York, Pa.
Allen is also survived by his sister and husband, Kathy and Steve Cassel and, nephew, Eric Cassel and nephew and wife, John and Tiffany Cassel, and great-nephew, Bentley Cassel, all of York, Pa.
Allen had an infectious laugh and loved to entertain his friends and family with his anecdotes and stories. Allen loved the outdoors and had a love of music in eclectic styles, ranging from classic rock to gangster rap. His smile will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at Advent Luthern on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon and fellowship at the church with family will follow. Disposition of remains will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019