|
|
Allen Henry Barbour
Felton - Allen Henry Barbour, of Red Lion, went home to his Lord and Savior, after a brief illness, with family by his side, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 4:45 AM at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 64. He was the husband of Gay A. (Schultz) Barbour to whom he married on February 14, 1976, celebrating 44 years together.
He was born in York, on May 9, 1955, and was the son of the late Lawrence, Jr. and Sadie M. (Beard) Barbour. Allen graduated from Red Lion High School, Class of 1974. He was currently employed as a truck driver for County Line Quarry, where he worked for 46 years. He was an avid collector of caps and a member of Craley Fish and Game and Collinsville Fish and Game. He formerly volunteered with the Boys Scouts of America, enjoyed hunting, reading hunting magazines, watch old western shows, camping, as well as tinkering with small engine repairs and gardening. But most of all, being with his family and spending quality time with them was time he cherished.
A Service of Honor and Praise for Allen will be on Thursday, March 12th, at 7 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, with Sister Joy V. Hovis, Deacon of the ELCA, officiating. Family and friends may share condolences between 6 and 7 pm during the visitation. Burial will be on Friday, March 13th at 11 am at St. Luke's Lutheran Cemetery. All attending are asked to meet there. Following the interment, there will be a luncheon in the fellowship hall.
Besides his loving wife, Gay, he leaves a son, Benjamin A. Barbour of Felton, and a daughter, Heather A. Fromm and husband Jacob of Stewartstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Allen's memory may be offered to: York Health Foundation, Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, York, PA 17401.
A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes "THE BEST". Until we meet again, you'll be in our hearts forever.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020