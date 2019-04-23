Allen Hoke



Spring Grove - Allen H. Hoke, age 91, passed away at home on April 19, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Evelyn R. (Stambaugh) Hoke who passed away in 2013. Allen was born in in Spring Grove and was the son of the late Casper and Sarah (Haar) Hoke. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1947. He spent his early adult life as a farmer and worked for P.H. Glatfelter for over 25 years prior to retiring. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter Lischey's United Church of Christ in Spring Grove, where he sang on the choir for over 60 years. He also served in numerous other capacities at the church.



He is survived by his daughter Barbara Hoke of Front Royal VA; his son Jerry Hoke and his wife Deborah of Warrenton VA; his granddaughters Laura Armstrong and her husband Michael, Sarah Colley and her husband Nicholas and his great grandchildren Ian and Colin Armstrong and Jackson and Lucas Colley. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn Mummert, his sister-in-law Phyllis Messinger and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Magdaline Kling, Barbara Strausbaugh and Martha Dehoff and his brothers Casper Hoke Jr., Martin Hoke and George Hoke Sr.



A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 11:00AM at St. Peter Lischey's Church, 5671 Lischey's Church Rd. Spring Grove with Rev. Katherine Seiler officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the church cemetery following the service. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10-11AM at the church. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Peter Lischey's U.C.C, 5671 Lischey's Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary