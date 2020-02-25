Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Stauffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Jeffrey Stauffer


1997 - 2020
Allen Jeffrey Stauffer Obituary
Allen Jeffrey Stauffer

York - Allen Jeffrey Stauffer, 22, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Born on October 30, 1997 in York, he was the son of Jeffrey Stauffer and Georgine Keiser. Allen graduated from West York High school in 2016 where he was part of both the football and wrestling teams. He recently worked at Aruba Beach Café in Lauderdale By The Sea. Allen spent most of his time laughing and enjoying life with his brothers and friends, many times taking road trips on their motorcycles. Allen was an artist, always drawing and creating amazing graffiti inspired artwork and loved listening to his music. Allen was a loving and kind individual who cherished every moment with his family and friends and always had a fashion statement to make. Allen fulfilled a life-long dream of living at the beach where he could see his sunrise and his sunset.

Allen is survived by his parents and step father, Toby Keiser; two brothers, Jeremy Stauffer and companion, Jensen Knappenberger and Garrett Stauffer and companion, Meryssa Love; a step brother, Jordyn Keiser and companion, Gina Culbertson; a step sister, Kaedyn Keiser; four aunts and two uncles, Kim and Mike Rinker, Jen Stauffer, Lynn and Todd Moore, and Mandy Keiser; grandparents, Loretta and Jere Stauffer; grandfather, Marlin Bortner; step grandparents, Henry and Kay Keiser; cousins, Kyra, Taylor, Hali, Erika, Cora, Elly, Daisy, Tobee and Thyse; and numerous close friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Georgine Bortner.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Betty Frey. A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Not One More York Chapter, 320 Loucks Road, Suite 103, York, PA 17404. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
