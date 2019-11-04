|
Allen M. Craley
Felton - Allen M. Craley, 86, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Warner) Craley to whom he was married for 59 years.
Born August 15, 1933 in Craley, a son of the late Harvey and Lesta Craley, he retired from Verizon Telephone Co. After his retirement, he opened and operated Al's Sharpening Service. Al enjoyed working in the yard and going hunting and fishing. Mr. Craley had served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Craley is survived by two sons, Timothy Craley and wife Tammy and Greg Craley and wife Deb; four daughters, Gwen Barshinger and husband Bill, Deb Trout and companion Dennis, Shari Flory and husband Jim and Cathy Winemiller and husband John; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and his faithful four legged companion "Brody".
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Tribute services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019