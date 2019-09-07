|
|
Allen M. Spangler
York - 1937-2019
Favorite Verse: John 3:16
Favorite Quote: I am not a Godly guy; only a sinner saved by Grace.
Allen M. Spangler, 81, of York, PA, passed away at home on September 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Allen was born on October 9, 1937, in Spring Grove, PA, and was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Spangler. Allen graduated from York County High School and was an active member of Eastside Assembly of God.
Allen is survived by his wife Patricia A. Spangler and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in October of this year.
Allen leaves behind a brother Ralph Spangler of Phoenixville, PA; a sister Lucy Able of York, PA; five (5) children: Denise and Lonnie Keeney of Mt. Wolf, PA; Cheryl and Joe Clark of Dover, PA; Mary Spangler and Wane Heindel of Red Lion, PA; Liam and Jim Bostick of Salem, MA; Naomi and Cory Miller of Dover, PA; eight (8) grandchildren [Lauren Keeney, Loraine Keeney, Lynette Keeney, Crystal Keeseman, Melissa Pena, Andrew Bartosic, Giovanni Frenda, Tessa Miller]; and 5 (five) great grandchildren [Brandon Bruce, Chantal Pena, Vanessa Pena, Caden Tischler, Bailey Lambert].
Allen was predeceased by his parents Charles and Dorothy Spangler; siblings Robert Spangler, Dorothy Miller, Harry Spangler, Ronald Spangler, Charles Spangler, Sue Gohn.
Allen worked at Continental Wire and Cable for over 30 years and was President of Local 124 for United Electrical Workers for 25 of those years.
Allen was a member of the American Softball Association and an active player for many local teams. He later became an Umpire for the sport of Softball.
Allen had a passion for music and was the lead singer in different bands over his lifetime. He was known for spreading his love of music to comfort and entertain others by singing. He enjoyed playing his guitar and ukulele in church, nursing homes and at the jam sessions held at the Church of the Open Door. He developed a love for the game of golf and spent time out on various courses with family members and friends.
Allen was a devoted husband and father to his children, who were the sunshine of his life. He taught his family the true meaning of strength, compassion, forgiveness and most of all love. He loved spending quality time with loved ones and will be dearly missed by all.
At his request there will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Church of the Open Door in the Youth Center Building located at 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA. Reverend Alan 'Teddy' Snyder, his longtime best friend and side kick, will be officiating along with Pastor Reverend Donald Belch.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Allen's memory to Asana Hospice, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17108.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019