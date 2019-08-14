|
|
Allen Walter Burgard
York - Allen Walter Burgard passed July 29, 2019.
Born July 24, 1956 in York Pa. Son of the late Kurvin Walter Burgard and the late Betty Ellen May Sowers Burgard, Allen leaves behind a son Steven Burgard, Dillsburg ana a daughter Cherree Beachtel of York. Siblings are Rosy Keating of Hanover, Lucy Burgard of Rome NY, Mary Keller of York, Diana Burgard of York, Jane Adams of Marietta, Joan Sshultz of York, Laura Eline of Hanover and Kurvin Burgard of Spring Grove. Deceased siblings are Irene Burgard, Eugene Sowers and June Sharp.
Allens remains were donated to Science Care for study. Many thanks to Heartland Hospice for easing his passing.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019