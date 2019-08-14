Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Burgard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Walter Burgard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Walter Burgard Obituary
Allen Walter Burgard

York - Allen Walter Burgard passed July 29, 2019.

Born July 24, 1956 in York Pa. Son of the late Kurvin Walter Burgard and the late Betty Ellen May Sowers Burgard, Allen leaves behind a son Steven Burgard, Dillsburg ana a daughter Cherree Beachtel of York. Siblings are Rosy Keating of Hanover, Lucy Burgard of Rome NY, Mary Keller of York, Diana Burgard of York, Jane Adams of Marietta, Joan Sshultz of York, Laura Eline of Hanover and Kurvin Burgard of Spring Grove. Deceased siblings are Irene Burgard, Eugene Sowers and June Sharp.

Allens remains were donated to Science Care for study. Many thanks to Heartland Hospice for easing his passing.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.