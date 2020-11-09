1/1
Allison L. Bistline
{ "" }
Allison L. Bistline

Windsor Twp. - Allison L. Bistline, age 85, of Windsor Township, York, died at 8:35 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Shrewsbury. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Egger) Bistline.

Born November 16, 1934 in Harrisburg, a son of the late Samuel L. Bistline and the late Gladys (Hall) Grumgold, he was a graduate of William Penn High School and was a US Army Veteran. He had retired as a machinist from Caterpillar, Inc., and was a member of Hayshire United Church of Christ as well as United Auto Workers #786, Victory Athletic Association and Hawk Gunning Club.

Mr. Bistline is survived by a daughter-in-law, Kelly Bistline; two grandchildren, Kelsey Hartman and Luke Bistline; a great grandson, Jackson Hartman; and two sisters, Shirley Shea, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Vicky White, of Harrisburg. He was also preceded in death by a son, John Bistline; and a brother, Floyd Bistline.

Funeral services will be private with his Pastor, Rev. Brenda Marin Enders, officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hayshire United Church of Christ, 100 Haybrook Drive, York, PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
