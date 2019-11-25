|
Almon Shaffer
Dallastown - Almon L. Shaffer, 85 of Dallastown passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at ManorCare South in York. He was the beloved husband of the late D. Judith Shaffer who passed away on August 18, 2019.
Born March 17, 1934 in Glen Rock, he was a son of the late Charley E. and Leona (Craig) Shaffer.
Almon was an exceptional baseball player at Susquehannock High School where he graduated in 1952. Later in his life, he was self-employed as the owner of Shaffer's Auto Body for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching baseball and watching and playing golf. He is fondly remembered as a dedicated family man who loved to laugh and have fun. He greatly enjoyed shopping with his family.
Almon is survived by 4 children: Doug S. Shaffer (Robin) of York, Sindi S. Chronister (Steve) of Red Lion, Albie L. Shaffer of Texas and Chuck E. Shaffer (Josephine) of Dallastown; 11 grandchildren, 2 step-granchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
In addition to his wife and parents, Almon was preceded in death by his daughter, Kandy B. Knaub; 3 sisters: Jean, Miriam and Thelma and his sister-in-law, Patsy Bohnert.
A graveside service to celebrate Almon's life will be held at 11:30am on Friday, November 29th at Stonepile Cemetery; 250 Bethlehem Church Rd. in Red Lion with Rev. Lawrence Cunnings officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Friday, prior to the procession to the cemetery from 10-11am at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the loving care provided to Almon by Heartland Hospice and ManorCare South.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Almon's name may be made to South Central PA Chapter; 3544 N. Progress Ave.; Suite 205; Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Heartland Hospice; 3417 Concord Rd C, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019