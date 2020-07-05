Alphonso A. VentriceYork - Alphonso A. Ventrice, 88, entered into rest Tuesday June 30, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Beverly A. (Farrell) Ventrice for 65 years.A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday 11 July at St. Patrick Church 231 S. Beaver St. The memorial mass will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at the church, following the mass. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Mr. Ventrice was born March 31, 1932 in York, a son of the late James V. and Rachel (Alfone) Ventrice. He was a member of St. Patrick Church, the Knights of Columbus, the VFW West York post, and the Men of Malvern for 25 years. He was a graduate of York high and Penn State, served in the US Navy during the Korean War, was employed as an Engineer with the Federal Government, and was Tip Staff to Judge Joseph Adams for 14 years.Alphonso is survived by his wife; children Therese McCabe and her husband Joseph, Barbara Smith, Alphonso Ventrice, Jr., and his wife Lisa, Joseph Ventrice and his wife Karen, Michelle Maute and her husband George, Michael Ventrice; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; a brother Carl Ventrice; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family. He was preceded in death by sisters Antoinette Scarpato and Marie Amey.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church 231 S. Beaver St. York, PA 17401.