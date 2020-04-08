|
Althea Grove
York - Althea M. Grove, 74, of York, died on April 7, 2020 at Manor Care - Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late William C. Grove. Born in Columbia on September 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Spangler and Esther Knaub.
She was a seamstress for Perform Group, LLC.
Althea is survived by her three children, Monica Guyer of Elizabethtown, Jennifer Lighty of Red Lion and Joshua Grove of Columbia and five grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020