Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Althea Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Althea Grove


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Althea Grove Obituary
Althea Grove

York - Althea M. Grove, 74, of York, died on April 7, 2020 at Manor Care - Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late William C. Grove. Born in Columbia on September 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Spangler and Esther Knaub.

She was a seamstress for Perform Group, LLC.

Althea is survived by her three children, Monica Guyer of Elizabethtown, Jennifer Lighty of Red Lion and Joshua Grove of Columbia and five grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Althea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -