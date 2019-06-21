Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Resources
More Obituaries for Althea Crone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Althea M. Crone


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Althea M. Crone Obituary
Althea M. Crone

Dover - Althea M. Crone, 86, entered into rest at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of Leroy E. Crone. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage on October 23, 2018.

Born July 6, 1932 in Maywood, NJ, Althea was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Zorbaugh) King.

She graduated from Dover High School and was a homemaker who also worked as a school bus driver for the Dover Area School District.

She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover and Harbold's Camper Club.

In addition to her husband, Althea is survived by a son, Barry E. Crone of Dover and a granddaughter, Randi E. Jones of York Haven.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now