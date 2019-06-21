|
|
Althea M. Crone
Dover - Althea M. Crone, 86, entered into rest at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of Leroy E. Crone. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage on October 23, 2018.
Born July 6, 1932 in Maywood, NJ, Althea was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Zorbaugh) King.
She graduated from Dover High School and was a homemaker who also worked as a school bus driver for the Dover Area School District.
She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover and Harbold's Camper Club.
In addition to her husband, Althea is survived by a son, Barry E. Crone of Dover and a granddaughter, Randi E. Jones of York Haven.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 21, 2019