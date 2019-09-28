|
|
Althea M. (Lutz) McWilliams Kilgore
Brogue - Althea M. (Lutz) McWilliams Kilgore, of Brogue, entered into rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2:30 am at her residence at the age of 91. She is the wife of Smith H. Kilgore of Brogue and the late Earl F. McWilliams, who entered into rest on February 15, 1989. She was born in Felton, on September 13, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Martin G. and Annie Mary (Warner) Lutz.
Besides her husband Smith, Althea leaves two sons, Ray E. McWilliams of Red Lion, and Todd K. McWilliams of Brogue, and a daughter, Karen D. Young of Windsor. She was the loving grandmother of four and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey L. McWilliams.
A viewing will be on Monday, September 30th from 10 to 11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Althea will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Rev. Beth Appel, pastor of St. James Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will take place in St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to the St. James Cemetery Association, c/o: John Green, 325 Windsor Road, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019