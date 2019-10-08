|
Alverta Melton
FELTON - Alverta Mae (Lehr) Melton, 86, of Chanceford Township, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late James W. Melton.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. Viewings will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 9-10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. The Reverend Courtney Erzkus will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Melton was born in York on October 4, 1933, a daughter of the late William R. and Anna May (Furst) Lehr. She worked for ACCO, LG Potato Chips, York Corporation, and retired from Sylvania. Following retirements she worked at McDonalds.
Mrs. Melton was a member of Chanceford Alliance Church. She enjoyed camping, and was a member of various area bowling leagues.
Mrs. Melton leaves a son, James W. Melton, Jr. and his wife Veronica of Portsmouth, VA; a daughter, Pamela Ann Ruppert and her husband Kenneth, Jr. of Coudersport, PA; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and three brothers, Melvin Lehr of East Berlin, Gary Lehr of East Berlin, and Terry Lehr of Shiloh. Two brothers, Ronnie Lehr and Carl "Butch" Lehr had preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019