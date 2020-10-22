1/1
Alvin Lee Kingsborough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Lee Kingsborough

New Freedom, PA - Alvin Lee Kingsborough, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Stella Maris. He was the husband of Karen Ann (Reisig) Kingsborough to whom he was married 33 years.

Born in Carlisle he was a son of Corrine M. (Engle) Kingsborough and the late Lee D. Kingsborough. Alvin was a computer field engineer and enjoyed music, skiing and was part of the ski patrol at Ski Round Top. He was a good cook and was an Eagle Scout. Alvin built the family home where he and Karen raised their children.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three children Kevin Kingsborough, Julie Kingsborough and Kate, wife of Dave Sanders; one grandchild Audrey Sanders; two brothers Steve Kingsborough and Craig Kingsborough and his wife Cheryl of Carlisle. Alvin was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Nagle.

Services for Alvin will be held at the convenience of his family at a later date.

www.HartensteinCares.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved