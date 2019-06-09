|
Alvin Stambaugh
YORK - Alvin Bruce Stambaugh, 95 passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Coatesville VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Barbara L. (Ludwig) Stambaugh. The couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on September 30, 2018.
Services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with arrangements. He retired as a controller at New York Wire Company.
Mr. Stambaugh was the owner of the former Bressler Ice Cream in the York Mall. He attended York College and graduated from Franklin and Marshall College. He served in Germany as part of the 5th armored division (also known as Patton's Ghost Army) in WWII.
Mr. Stambaugh leaves three sons, Michael Stambaugh, Scott Stambaugh and his wife Beth, and Guy Stambaugh and the late Charlotte; three daughters, Terrie Lynn Burman, Tina Robertson and her husband Russ, and Lisa Stambaugh; eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made or Spry Church, 50 School Street, York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019