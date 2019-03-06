Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Harvest Chapel Church
6947 Lincoln Highway/Route 30
Abbottstown, PA
View Map
Resources
Amanda Louise Karst

Amanda Louise Karst Obituary
Amanda Louise Karst

Dover - On Sunday February 24, 2019, the family of Amanda Louise Karst sadly announced her sudden passing at the age of 33. She was a mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece and cousin. She is survived by her precious children, Angel, Alicia, Aaliyah and Julian Vincent. Amanda's parents are Vincent and Rebecca Karst and her grandparents are Fred and Carolyn Parr and Donald and Christine Little. She was a sister to Nicholas, Justin, Heather and Melissa Karst and Daniel Welker and a sister-in-law to Amanda Brannon Karst and Dave Howey. She was blessed with an extended loving family of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and many dear sweet friends. Amanda was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania and moved to East Berlin with her family where she attended Bermudian Springs School. Afterwards, she moved again with her family to York, Pennsylvania. Mandy work as a waitress most her life. She was not only able to deliver your food and drinks, but would do it with her unforgettable smile and laughter. Mandy left this earth much too early. A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10th at Harvest Chapel Church, 6947 Lincoln Highway/Route 30, Abbottstown, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA 17315. www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
