Amanda M. Gray
Dover - Amanda M. Gray, 35, entered into rest Saturday November 7, 2020 at her home.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life visitation 11 a.m. until 12 Noon Sunday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St.
Amanda was born May 13, 1985 in York, a daughter of Judy K. (Spahr) Anderson of York, and the late David A. Whay. She was a graduate of Northeastern Senior High School and had been employed at M and M Lounge.
Amanda is survived by her children Isaiah Gray, Cohen Gray, and Carter Gray; a brother Justin V. Whay; nephews Cameron A. Whay, Tyler R. Whay, Reece D. Whay; and loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her stepfather Lynn E. Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More of York County.