Amanda M. GrayDover - Amanda M. Gray, 35, entered into rest Saturday November 7, 2020 at her home.Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life visitation 11 a.m. until 12 Noon Sunday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St.Amanda was born May 13, 1985 in York, a daughter of Judy K. (Spahr) Anderson of York, and the late David A. Whay. She was a graduate of Northeastern Senior High School and had been employed at M and M Lounge.Amanda is survived by her children Isaiah Gray, Cohen Gray, and Carter Gray; a brother Justin V. Whay; nephews Cameron A. Whay, Tyler R. Whay, Reece D. Whay; and loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her stepfather Lynn E. Anderson.Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More of York County.