Amanda M. Kauffman
Mt. Wolf - Amanda M. Kauffman, 30, of Mt. Wolf, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital.
She was born on July 5, 1989 in York. Daughter of Sherri N. (Brooks) and Dean A. Kauffman, III of Mt. Wolf.
Amanda loved music, especially The Backstreet Boys and Carrie Underwood. She also loved attending concerts, beach vacations in Wildwood and Atlantic city NJ and spending time with family.
The service and burial will be private.
In addition to her parents, Amanda is also survived by a paternal grandfather, Dean A. Kauffman, Jr. of Mt. Wolf, and an uncle, Clint Brooks, and his wife Chris, of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her memaw, Wanda Kauffman, and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Carol Brooks
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019