Amber L. Larkin
York New Salem - Amber L. Larkin, age 34, of York New Salem, died on Sunday February 9, 2020, at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
Born December 12, 1985 in Spring Garden Township, a daughter of John P. and Jody A. (Jacobs) Larkin, she is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Anita M. Hoffmaster, and Terry L. Jacobs; a sister, Jacqueline Cook; and three nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses during this unexpected time of loss.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020