|
|
Amber Lynn Munchel
York - Amber Lynn Munchel of York, passed away September 4, 2019.
Born in York, September 23, 1988, she was the Daughter of Stephanie Meckley (York) and Albert Munchel Jr (York).
Amber attended West York Area High School and participated in music, swimming, softball and field hockey throughout her school years.
Amber had a love for hunting and could not wait to turn 12 so she could go hunting with dad, earning her first "trophy" that year and one each of the 5 years thereafter.
Amber also had a strong love for her pets, her spirit will live on in "Charley Bucket" and "Cosmo".
Amber leaves behind a "Seester" Laura, brother in law Adam Gentzler and most recent addition to the family, her nephew Dylan.
Amber was a very proud Aunt, who loved her nephew unconditionally.
Albert's life partner Rose, step brother Jamie, his wife Kara and their son Keegan were a big part of her life
and not to forget Kristine, whom Amber considered her adopted "Seester".
Surviving are her Grandparents, Pat and Denny Kilhefner (York) Mike and Donna Meckley (East Berlin) and Nancy Munchel (York).
Amber is preceded in death by her Grandfather, Albert Munchel Sr.
There are numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and close friends all of whom have always had special place in Amber's heart.
John W. Keffer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and a service was private to immediate family.
A Celebration of Life Event will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 1 to 5 pm at
The Viking Athletic Association
318 N Adams St
York, PA 17404
ALL are welcome to stop in.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Not One More-York" in Ambers memory. Go to Notonemoreyorkpa.org
" Dream as if you'll live forever, Live as if you'll die today"
This was one of Ambers favorite quotes, by James Dean.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019