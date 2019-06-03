Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
100 Wimbleton Way
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Resources
Amber M. Hutcheson Obituary

Amber M. Hutcheson Obituary
Amber M. Hutcheson

Red Lion - Amber Michael (Binks) Hutcheson, 30, of Red Lion passed away May 30, 2019 in her home.

She was the wife of Ben Smith of Lynchbug Virginia. The daughter of the late Michael Hutcheson and Ulanda Delp and stepfather Ken Delp.

Amber is survived by her brother, Seth Delp of Red Lion, paternal grandparents Jerry and Gloria Hutcheson, maternal grandparents Judith and the late Donald Smith, and step-grandparents Kenneth and Sally Delp.

A memorial service will be held 7:00PM, at Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York, PA 17403 on Friday, June 7, 2019.Viewing will be from 5:-00PM to time of service. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at 100 Wimbleton Way, Red Lion.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 3, 2019
