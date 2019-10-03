Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia E. Swartz


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia E. Swartz Obituary
Amelia E. Swartz

YORK - Amelia E. (Lehman) Swartz, 92, of York, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away at 8:36 AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Stewart S. Swartz for 70 years before his passing on July 11, 2019.



Mrs. Swartz was born September 6, 1927, in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late Earl and Lottie (Loucks) Lehman.



She graduated in 1946 from Manchester High School in Manchester.



Mrs. Swartz is survived by her daughter, Alicia Hess and her husband Dale of Zions View; her sons, David Swartz and his wife Debra of Dover, Jeffrey Swartz and his wife Brenda of York, Todd Swartz and his wife Carla of Manchester, and Brad Swartz of Mount Wolf; 4 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and 5 step-great grandchildren, and her sister, Eva Murphy of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Ernst and her brother, Earl Lehman, Jr.



Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Greg Wahlberg from Calvery Baptist Church, in York.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider LifePath Christian Ministries, 363-373 West Market Street, York, PA 17405.



To share memories of Mrs. Swartz please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now