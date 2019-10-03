|
|
Amelia E. Swartz
YORK - Amelia E. (Lehman) Swartz, 92, of York, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away at 8:36 AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Stewart S. Swartz for 70 years before his passing on July 11, 2019.
Mrs. Swartz was born September 6, 1927, in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late Earl and Lottie (Loucks) Lehman.
She graduated in 1946 from Manchester High School in Manchester.
Mrs. Swartz is survived by her daughter, Alicia Hess and her husband Dale of Zions View; her sons, David Swartz and his wife Debra of Dover, Jeffrey Swartz and his wife Brenda of York, Todd Swartz and his wife Carla of Manchester, and Brad Swartz of Mount Wolf; 4 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and 5 step-great grandchildren, and her sister, Eva Murphy of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Ernst and her brother, Earl Lehman, Jr.
Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Greg Wahlberg from Calvery Baptist Church, in York.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider LifePath Christian Ministries, 363-373 West Market Street, York, PA 17405.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019