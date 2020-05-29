Ammon Levere ShelleyRed Lion - Ammon Levere Shelley, of Red Lion, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 6:30 am at his residence at the age of 94. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen "Leen" M. (Markel) Shelley, for 69 years, who entered into rest on June 20, 2017.Ammon was born in Collinsville, Chanceford Twp., on February 4, 1926, and was the son of the late Martin A. and Leah (Murphy) Shelley. He enlisted as a Scout in the United States Army, with the 63rd Infantry Division in France and German during WWII. He was awarded the following citations: the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, American Theatre Medal, WWII Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon with three major battle stars, as well as the "Chevalier" Legion of Honor by the French Government. Ammon was a graduate of Thompson Business College with an Associate Degree in business administration with a major in accounting. He retired from Scrivner, Inc. (formerly known as P. A. & S. Small Co.) after 31 years of employment, and was a member of their 25 year club. During his 31 years of employment he served in various positions, beginning in 1959 as retail accounting manager, controller, vice president of administrative services, then retiring as manager of the company's food service division. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion, where he also was involved with the Boy Scouts of the church, a member of the Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge #649 of Red Lion, Zembo Temple Shrine of Harrisburg, York County Shrine Club, a 32nd degree member of the Harrisburg Consistory, American Legion Post #605 of Dallastown. He was a life member of White Rose VFW Post #556 of York, York Rifle Range, Disabled American Veterans Association and past member of the former Red Lion Country Club. Ammon enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf, but most of all, spending time with his family.Ammon was the beloved father of Alan L. Shelley and his wife Lois of Millsboro, DE. He was the grandfather to Austin L. Shelley and his fiance' Tara Smith of Harrington, DE, Elijah Shelley and his wife Gelin of FL., and Bryanee Jones and her husband Matthew of Fayetteville, AR, and great grandfather of Ashlynn and Addilynn Jones of AR. He has a daughter in law, Vickie Shelley of Fort Walton Beach, FL. Ammon was one of eight children, he has a sister Erma Jean Herman of Red Lion and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, John M. Shelley who entered into rest on February 20, 2017 and his siblings, William, Luther, Clarence, Emerson, Sterling Shelley, Ruth Doll and Grace M. Bupp.A Viewing will be held at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion on Monday, June 1st, from 6-8 pm, with restrictions during those hours to remain in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. The Service of Honor and Praise for Ammon will be private and at the convenience to the family with his pastor, Rev. Timothy A. Funk, officiating. Burial will take place at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites being offered by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 45 First Ave., Red Lion, PA 17356.