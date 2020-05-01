|
Amy Elizabeth Bawell
Mount Joy - Amy Elizabeth Bawell, 38, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Frank R., Jr. and Betty J. Hostetter Sherman of Mount Joy. She was the wife of Chad D. Bawell for eight years on June 11, 2019. Together they have a son, Lincoln Daniel Bawell.
Amy served as a meteorologist in the United States Army National Guard. She earned a certification as a licensed practical nurse from Harrisburg Area Community College - Lancaster Campus. She continued her career in nursing by receiving an Associate Degree as a registered nurse from Pennsylvania College of Medical Sciences. Her calling as a nurse was her true passion. Before becoming a nurse, she was employed as a pharmacy technician by Hershey Medical Center and CVS.
Life's greatest pleasures for Amy was time spent with her son, Lincoln, at the Philadelphia Zoo, Disney World or other fun places. She was also an avid Harry Potter fan.
In addition to her husband, son, and parents, she is survived by a brother, Michael Scott Sherman, husband of Lindsey, of Manheim and their two son, Skyler and Mason.
Services will be private. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to Mental Health America of Lancaster, 245 Butler Avenue, Suite 204, Lancaster, PA 17601. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020