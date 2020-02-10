Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
the Viking AA
318 North Adams St
York, PA
View Map
Resources
1981 - 2020
Amy J. Scott Obituary
Amy J. Scott

York - Amy J. Scott, 38, entered into rest Friday February 7, 2020.

She was born November 3, 1981 in York. The daughter of Mary (Smith) Lehman of York and George Scott and his companion Debra Gangewere of Gettysburg.

Amy worked as package handler for Fed Ex. She had also worked as a CNA and a dental assistant.

A viewing will be 12-3 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York. A celebration of Life service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Todd Olver officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A meal will immediately follow the service at the Viking AA, 318 North Adams St. York, PA 17404.

Including her parents, Amy is also survived by three children: Ianna Munchel and Catelyn Munchel both of York, Kyree Peterson of Philadelphia; a granddaughter Ma'lina Kinard; two brothers Ryan Scott and wife Megan of York, Justin Scott and wife Tiffany of York.

Amy enjoyed doing crafts with her children, working out, her two dogs, spending time with her family and being a Mimi to her granddaughter. She also loved God. Amy had a kind heart and always helped the less fortunate by buying things for people who needed. She could also take ingredients out of a refrigerator and cook up a gourmet meal.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray costs.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
