York - Amy M. Adomis, passed away peacefully at the age 45 on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.

Amy was a graduate from Red Lion High School, class of 1992. She continued her education at Penn State York then transferred to York College of PA with a degree in social work.

Amy is survived by her parents John Adomis and Denise Adomis (Killinger) and two sisters Renee Knaub (Adomis) and husband Thomas Knaub, Lori Maxwell (Adomis) and husband David Maxwell. Amy is also survived by six nieces Holly, Daisy, Amber, Jada, Jourdyn and Joleyne along with one nephew John.

A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions sent to Hospice of Central PA 1320 Linglestown Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17110.

"World Has I In It Be The Good In The World"
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019
