|
|
Anastasia Spring (Asia) Thomas-Scott
Halifax - Asia Thomas-Scott, 32, of Halifax, Pa. tragically passed away on April 10, 2020 as a result of a vehicle accident that also took the life of another passenger in Flagstaff, AZ. Anastasia was born in Trenton, N.J. and was the beloved mother of Jasmine Rae Lawrence and Levi Scott. She is survived by her Husband Rodney and Brother Michael P. Thomas. She was the cherished daughter of Sherry Shepley of Millersburg, PA. and Peter H. Thomas, formerly of York, PA. Anastasia attended Halifax Area High School and was a gifted artist and skater. Anastasia enjoyed traveling and visited most states in the country. Her compassion for Family and Friends was enormous. She will be forever in our hearts. Services are being planned in both Millersburg and Westfield, NJ. in mid-June due to the current travel/congregating restrictions. Family and Friends will be notified of the date and time of these services.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020