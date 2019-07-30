Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Fellowship Community Church
3380 Fox Run Rd
Dover, PA
Andrea L. Weber


1957 - 2019
Andrea L. Weber Obituary
Andrea L. Weber

Dover - Andrea L. (Murphy) Weber, 62, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of Michael G. Weber, with whom they celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in Oct., 2018.

Mrs. Weber was born Tuesday, May 14, 1957 in Riverhead, N.Y., daughter of Andrew J. and Margaret A. (Danielowich) Murphy.

She was employed for 14 years as a Cafeteria Supervisor for the Dover Area School District.

In addition to her husband, survivors include three sons, Michael A. Weber of New York, Gregory A. Weber of Red Lion and Adrian J. Weber of Dover; three grandsons, John A., Michael W. and Jackson L. Weber, two brothers, Kevin Murphy of N.Y. and Duane Murphy of N.C.

Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Fellowship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd., Dover. Officiating will be Pastors Logan Ames and Josh Harbold.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 30, 2019
