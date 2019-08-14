|
|
Andrew A. Butera
York - Andrew A. Butera, entered into rest at Manor Care, Kingston on August 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Andrew was the husband of Kathryn A. (Mann) Butera.
Andrew was born February 7, 1931 in York, PA, and was the son of the late Pietro and Mary (Rizzuto) Butera.
Andrew was a graduate of York Junior College, proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and retired from McGregor Printing Co. During retirement he enjoyed working as a tour guide at Harley Davidson Final Assembly plant in York. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden and was a talented artist.
In addition to his wife, Andrew is survived by 3 daughters Andrea Evans and her husband Chris, Juliann Langeheine and her husband Scott, and Carolyn Butera Eytcheson. He was blessed with 3 grandchildren Daniel Evans, Erin Langeheine, Olivia Eytcheson, and 3 great grandsons, Ryan McGibbon, Jake and Seth Evans. He is also survived by his brother Liborio (Bud) Butera, and a sister Edith Hollingsworth. He was preceded in death by his sister Caroline Quickle.
Andrew was dearly loved by many brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA of York County or the .
The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care Kingston for the loving support and care provided during Andrew's illness.
John W. Keffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019