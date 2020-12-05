Andrew Bauernschub Jr.
McSherrystown - Andrew F. Bauernschub Jr., "Bud', age 80, passed away, unexpectedly on December 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Joan (Sautter) Bauernschub, who passed away in 2010.
Andrew was born in Baltimore MD on November 14, 1940 and was the son of the late Andrew F. Bauernschub Sr. and Anna K. (Phillp) Bauernschub. He graduated from Catonsville High School and worked as a salesman and in finance in the auto industry for many years prior to retiring.
He is survived by his son Kenneth Bauernschub and his wife Vicki and Steven Bauernschub and his wife Pamela; his daughters Donna Yglesias and her husband Paul and Kylene Pickett and her husband Jason; his grandchildren McKayla, Kiersten, Kaitlyn and Brianna and his great grandchildren Laken and Adley. He is also survived by his sisters Anna Ford and Hilda Clark; his cousin Joseph Trebes and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 10:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Larry McConnell officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 6:00PM - 8:00PM and on Thursday from 9:00AM - 10:00AM at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the gathering will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 20 people at a time.
