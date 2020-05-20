|
|
Andrew C Hertel Jr
Andrew C Hertel Jr passed away at Well Span York Hospital on May 16, 2020 with family by his side. He was born, and lived the majority of his life, in Ulster County, NY, before moving to York, PA with his family in 2010. Andrew was a current employee at Republic Services.
For those that knew him in passing, he was a tough guy with a passion for working behind the wheel of a truck, Marlboro Reds, and cursing every other word in a sentence. More than that though, he was an excellent father who loved his children and family and worked his hardest to provide for them. He is predeceased by his father Andrew "Butch" Hertel Sr. He is survived by his son "Little "Andrew Hertel and his son's mother Cherie Shafer-Ferguson; his children Alycia Serikstad, Zoe Hertel, Zachary Hertel, Hannah Hertel and their mother Danielle Talbot; his grandchildren Ryder Doellinger, Reagan Doellinger, Mia Hertel, Jameson Hertel, and Frankie Hertel.
Andrew will be cremated at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Condolences for the family can be sent to 172 Gilbert Ln, Wrightsville, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 20 to May 22, 2020