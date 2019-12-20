|
Andrew Irvine Kohr
Hummelstown - Andrew Irvine Kohr, age 39, of Hummelstown, PA, passed away Friday December 13, 2019, at home unexpectedly.
Andy was a loving and gentle man who enjoyed playing the piano, writing and listening to music, playing classic video games, and loving Bernie Sanders and hoping for Medicare for all.
His greatest joy in life was his daughter Charlotte and all the brightness and light she brought into his world.
Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Kohr and Sheila Irvine Kohr, York, and the grandson of George and Catherine Irvine, St. Augustine, FL.
He is survived by his wife Kori Kohr, 39, originally from Ephrata, PA, and his daughter Charlotte, age 7. He is also survived by his brother Richard Kohr of York, and his niece Miranda Kohr, of Dover, PA.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc. 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made in Andrew's name to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., East Shore Shelter, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111, as that is where the family got their dog and would like to give back some of the joy that he gave Andy and their family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019