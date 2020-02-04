Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
849 East Market Street
York, PA
Andrew J. VanGorder


1997 - 2020
Andrew J. VanGorder Obituary
Andrew J. VanGorder

York - Andrew John VanGorder, age 22, of York, unexpectedly left this Earth on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born in York on October 10, 1997, he was the beloved son of Angela (Albright) VanGorder and David and Leticia VanGorder. Andrew was the deeply cherished brother of Haley VanGorder, and her fiancé Raymond Hughes, of New York. He also leaves behind maternal grandparents Elizabeth and Dale Flinchbaugh, of York, John and Susan Albright, of Florida, and paternal grandparents Jack and Jane, of Huntington.

Andrew was a sensitive soul who felt things deeply. He was a charming young man whose smile lit up any room. He was incredibly smart, imaginative, and talented. One to make you laugh so hard you couldn't stop. Andrew never saw or understood the beautiful light that shone within him. He never knew just how special he was, and he struggled throughout his life to find his place in this world.

Our hope in Andrew's death is that others may help someone battling addiction find their way in what is sometimes a very cruel world. So love a little harder, hug a little longer, and really do what you can to be there for someone. You never know the difference you may make in someone's life.

A celebration of Andrew's life will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Andrew's memory to Not One More, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
