Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
1933 - 2020
Andrew James Fusco Obituary
Andrew James Fusco

Andrew James Fusco, 86, a former York, PA resident passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Henderson, NV after a brief illness. He was the husband of Karleen J. Fusco for 60 years.

Born on May 20, 1933 in Youngstown, OH, Andy was the son of the late Angelo and Virginia (Conde) Fusco. He was a 1951 graduate of William Penn Sr. High School and a United States Navy Veteran during the Korean War. He went on to become a licensed hair stylist owning three beauty salons in York and later on a licensed Real Estate Broker in York. In 1984 Andy and his wife relocated to Las Vegas, NV to be closer to their children. While he loved the dry climate and energy of Las Vegas, his fondest memories were of raising his family in Haines Acres, Springettsbury Township. He was a lifelong New York Yankees baseball fan and his favorite passion was spending time in the kitchen cooking and entertaining family and friends.

Mr. Fusco is survived by his wife Karleen; three sons Andrew II, Karl and Dante; two daughter-in-laws and six grandchildren all of Henderson, NV.

A funeral service and burial was held on April 18th at Palm Eastern Mortuary in Las Vegas.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
