Andrew Kolsovsky
York - Andrew "Mike" Kolsovsky, Jr. 74, of York passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was the husband of Norma J. (Grove) Kolsovsky.
He was born in York on January 10, 1946. Son of the late Catherine (Glosser) and Andrew M. Kolsovlsky, Sr.
He was a machine operator for 13 years at Georgia Pacific.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Viet Nam War having received the Purple Heart.
He was an avid golfer and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
The service and burial will be private.
He is survived by four daughters; Joleen Kolsovsky, Toni Glosser (Hebert), Shelby Everhart (Kent), Mary Schriver (Kisley), and a son, Eugene Shank (Sherry).
Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved them all. He is also survived by a sister Vicki Glosser and an aunt, Nancy Williams.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Kolsovsky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.