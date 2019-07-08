|
Andrew Miller
New Oxford - Andrew Miller, 98, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Miller) Miller, who died July 12, 2011, his wife of 67 years.
Andrew was born August 16, 1920, in York Co., the son of the late Franklin R. and Minnie M. (Gise) Miller.
Andrew was a member of Pleasant Hill Church in Spring Grove, Camp Hiawatha in Potter Co., and he retired from York Casket in 2003 after 35 years of service.
Andrew is survived by a daughter, Barbara A. Lehigh of East Berlin, two sons, James A. Miller and his wife Darlene of Abbottstown, and Joseph B. Miller of Hanover, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Justin Miller, a son-in-law, Daniel Lehigh, and nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 AM at Pleasant Hill Church, 9002 Orchard Rd, Spring Grove, with Elder Ray Mummert and Elder Robert Yohe officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 PM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, and on Wednesday at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Serving as pallbearers will be David Lehigh, Joshua Lehigh, Christopher Lehigh, Mark Lehigh, Jeremy Miller, and Terry Strausbaugh. Memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle Truck Stop Ministry, PO Box 851, Carlisle, PA 17013, or by visiting www.carlisletruckstopministry.org. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 8, 2019