Andrew Thompson
YORK - Andrew M. Thompson, 40, of Springettsbury Twp. passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dallastown. The mass can be viewed live at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 on Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory's Facebook page. Fr. Mark Weiss will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. A public time of gathering with the family will be held from 1:30 - 3:30 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hertiage Hills Resort in York.
Andrew was born in Harrisburg on November 15, 1979, the son of William M. and Bonnie J. (Anderson) Thompson of Dallastown. He was an assistant principal for Stoneybrook Elementary School and prior to that worked as a guidance counselor at Dallastown Middle School.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dallastown. He was a 1998 graduate of Dallastown High School, where he was captain and MVP of the football team and president of the Varsity Club. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Pittsburgh and was president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He received his Master's Degree of Science from McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and attended some post graduate classes at Temple University. He was an avid reader, loved watching movies, had a great sense of humor, was a good storyteller, and enjoyed wood whittling.
Along with his parents, Andrew leaves two children, Lucy Thompson and Sadie Thompson; a brother, Dan Thompson and his wife Karrie of Frederick, MD; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Maddie, and Hannah Thompson and an ex-wife Becky Thompson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olivia's House Grief and Loss, 830 S. George Street, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.