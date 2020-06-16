Andrew Thompson
1979 - 2020
Andrew Thompson

YORK - Andrew M. Thompson, 40, of Springettsbury Twp. passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dallastown. The mass can be viewed live at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 on Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory's Facebook page. Fr. Mark Weiss will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. A public time of gathering with the family will be held from 1:30 - 3:30 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hertiage Hills Resort in York.

Andrew was born in Harrisburg on November 15, 1979, the son of William M. and Bonnie J. (Anderson) Thompson of Dallastown. He was an assistant principal for Stoneybrook Elementary School and prior to that worked as a guidance counselor at Dallastown Middle School.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dallastown. He was a 1998 graduate of Dallastown High School, where he was captain and MVP of the football team and president of the Varsity Club. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Pittsburgh and was president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He received his Master's Degree of Science from McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and attended some post graduate classes at Temple University. He was an avid reader, loved watching movies, had a great sense of humor, was a good storyteller, and enjoyed wood whittling.

Along with his parents, Andrew leaves two children, Lucy Thompson and Sadie Thompson; a brother, Dan Thompson and his wife Karrie of Frederick, MD; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Maddie, and Hannah Thompson and an ex-wife Becky Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Olivia's House Grief and Loss, 830 S. George Street, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
01:30 - 03:30 PM
Hertiage Hills Resort
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
June 17, 2020
I met Andy at Pitt. He was one of the most down to earth and kindest people I have known. He never had anything negative to say about anyone that wasn't purely in jest. His family is in my thoughts and prayers.

James
Friend
June 17, 2020
Thank you fo always being a friendly, smiling face at SB. Cooper will miss you very much.
Heather and Cooper Lee
Student
June 17, 2020
Words cannot express the sadness. Andy was for me, both a beloved student and a co-worker at Dallastown. A contagious smile, a caring spirit, a kind heart. Always ready to help others. I cannot imagine the void that his loss will be for his family and friends. My prayers and grief are with Dr. and Mrs. Thompson, Dan, his girls, his friends and all family members. Love to all.
Shari Young
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Remembering Andy and Dan coming to St Joseph's Church over the years. He grew up with my children especially Cara, who loved Mrs. Thompson as one of her CCD teachers. Our sincere and heartfelt sympathy goes to your family with this tremendous loss!! Prayers for the family and his girls!!!

The Eshenour Family
Barb Bill Cara, Adam, and Darren
Barb and Bill Eshenour and Family
Friend
June 17, 2020
Andy was a fun student to have in class and later, a fun colleague to work with. His personality was contagious. He will truly be missed. My prayers go out to God that He may comfort Bill and Bonnie in this time.
Jim Reinalda
Friend
June 16, 2020
Mr. Thompson was an amazing assistant principal. He was always willing to take his time with both of my daughters. My oldest daughter who happens to have Down syndrome, was particularly fond of Mr. Thompson. He will be deeply missed.
Jen Gerber
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
One of the fondest memories I have of Andy is when he was a counselor at Dallastown Middle School, we were on an Outbound trip to Williamsburg and we were spending a rainy day at Busch Gardens during their Halloween setup and he was running a fever but still pushing through watching kids that were frightened walking through the haunted park. Always putting the kids needs before his own.
Tim Miller
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Mr. Thompson was an amazing assistant principal. Very kind man who clearly adored all of his students. So very sorry for your loss.
Melissa
June 16, 2020
He was amazing when we went to the school for a tour when our son Castiel started Kindergarten. Castiel liked him very much. Everytime we saw him, he was smiling. He will be missed deeply.
Laura Smith
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
Tanner and Kylie Grove loved him dearly. He was always very personable, nice, friendly, and suportive with my children ay Stony Brook Elementary. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.
Stacey Howie
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
Andy has been a great friend for over 35 years. I will miss him forever and will always cherish our friendship
Brent
Friend
