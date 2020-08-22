1/1
Andrew W. Frey
Andrew W. Frey

Conewago Twp. - Andrew Whiteley Frey, age 73, of Conewago Township, York, died at 6:45 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home.

Born July 16, 1947 in York, he was a son of the late William S. and Purdon (Whiteley) Frey. He was retired as the maintenance manager from Greenspring Apartments, and was a member of the York County Agricultural Society.

Mr. Frey is survived by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Frey, and her wife Leah Ellingson, of York; two sons, Andrew Whiteley Frey, Jr., and his wife Stacey, of Spring Grove, and Matthew Noss Frey, and his fiancé Alicia Dennis, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Andrew; two brothers, William S. Frey, Jr., and his wife Carla, of York, and David D. Frey, of Kure Beach North Carolina; three sisters, Susan F. Haddaway, and her husband Paul, of Easton, Maryland, Purdon F. Hobbs, of York, and M. Catherine Frey, of Thomasville; and his two former wives, Mary Ellen Frey, of Spring Grove, and Joyce Elaine Frey, of York.

Andrew (Andy) enjoyed being outside. He was fond of walking barefoot in the grass and on the beach. He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on his boat. He loved to be anywhere with his children and grandchildren whether it was a camping trip or playing in the pool. Andy's most peaceful place was at the beach. He spent most summers of his young life at his family's house in Bethany Beach, DE. He continued the tradition with his own family. Over the past 10 years he had been very proud to see his two grandchildren develop a love for the beach and ocean waves. Andy was a generous man who loved animals and often donated to causes that preserved nature and the life of animals.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Glenn Miller officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Rescue Inc., New Freedom, Pennsylvania https://animalrescueinc.networkforgood.com/, York County Agricultural Society, https://www.guidestar.org/, The ASPCA of York https://www.ycspca.org/donate/.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
