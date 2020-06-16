Angela D. KinardWindsor Twp. - Angela D. Kinard, age 43, of Windsor Township, Windsor, died at 8:37 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Troi L. Kinard.Born December 17, 1976 in York, she was the daughter of the late Daryl and Bernadine (Strayer) Portner and was a member of Jubilee Outreach Ministries.In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kinard is survived by seven children, Rogan "Devlin" Barrick, Cory Portner, Derick Kauffman, Destiny Portner, Jazmine Rinehart, Taylor Grimm, and Brandon Kinard; and nine grandchildren.Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.