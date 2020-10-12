1/1
Angeline J. Hinds
Angeline J. Hinds

Spring Garden Twp. - Angeline (Angie) Josephine (Shortino) Hinds passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in York. She was the wife of James Hinds for over 40 years. Angie was born December 27, 1939 in York to Frank and Edith (Liotta) Shortino, the youngest of six daughters. She was a 1957 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and dedicated a 30 year career to Memorial Hospital, where she worked as a nurse and later in the purchasing department. Angie was a long time member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in York. She loved with all her heart despite facing immeasurable tragedy during her life, and was lovingly known as Nana to both family and friends alike. She was anxiously looking forward to the arrival of her great granddaughter later this month.

Angie is survived by her husband Jim of York; her granddaughter Cayla (McCullough) Vega, husband Alex and soon-to-be daughter, of Alexandria, VA; her grandson Zane McCullough of Kingston, PA; and several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by all three of her children: Concetta F. (Gibson) McCullough, Lonna Jo (Gibson) Horn, and Frederick L. Gibson, Jr.; as well as her granddaughter Brianne Horn.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
