Shrewsbury - On Sunday, February 17, 2019, Anita A. Duran, 94, passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home of Shrewsbury. She was the wife of the late Bernard J. Duran, who passed away in 2005. Anita was born on September 15, 1924 in Charleston, WV to the late Bruce and Thelma (Ramey) Akers. She had worked for Reads Pharmacy in Towson, MD for 34 years until her retirement in 1972. Anita was also a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in New Freedom.

Surviving her is her daughter, Theresa Capel and husband Robert; two granddaughters, Debbie Moore and husband Ronald, Jr., and Dawn Harrison and husband Douglas; five great-grandchildren, Stephanie Gasdia and husband Ryan, Laura Hurd and husband Phil, Austin Harrison and wife Alana, Hope Moore, and David Moore; three great-great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Quentin Hurd and Bauer Harrison; and two sisters, Bobby Jean Boutwell and Nancy Miller.

At Anita's request, her services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are recommended to the Samaritan Purse at: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
