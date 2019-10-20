Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Anita C. Honeychurch

York - Anita C. Honeychurch, 71, of York, passed away October 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Vince Honeychurch. Born on June 20, 1948 in Batesville, MS, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys (Finch) Ray, Sr.

Anita leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Renee Mithun; a son, James McFerren; three sisters, Charlene Boring and husband Dennis, Dale Morrow and husband Bobby, and Judy Shifflet and husband Bobby; two brothers, Charles Ray, Jr. and wife Elaine, and Ronald Ray and wife Karen; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403. Reverend Wesley Thomason will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
