Anita Herman
BROOKSVILLE, FL - Anita (LeMaire) Herman, 87, of Brooksville, FL, formerly of Manchester, PA., passed away on February 8, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. She was the wife of the late Gene L. Herman who passed away on May 24, 2015.
Anita was born May12, 1931 in West Point, GA., and was the daughter of the late T. J. and Antho (Greer) LeMaire.
She was employed by as a Dental Assistant and was a member of Mariner United Methodist Church in Spring Hill, FL.
Anita is survived by her daughter, Margaret Major and her husband Richard of Collingwood, Canada; her son, Gene Herman and his wife Elizabeth of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 2 grandchildren, Sebastian and Ainsley and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers and sister.
A graveside service for Anita will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester, PA. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Philip K. Nace. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019