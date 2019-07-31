Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Manchester Union Cemetery
Manchester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Herman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Herman Obituary
Anita Herman

BROOKSVILLE, FL - Anita (LeMaire) Herman, 87, of Brooksville, FL, formerly of Manchester, PA., passed away on February 8, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. She was the wife of the late Gene L. Herman who passed away on May 24, 2015.

Anita was born May12, 1931 in West Point, GA., and was the daughter of the late T. J. and Antho (Greer) LeMaire.

She was employed by as a Dental Assistant and was a member of Mariner United Methodist Church in Spring Hill, FL.

Anita is survived by her daughter, Margaret Major and her husband Richard of Collingwood, Canada; her son, Gene Herman and his wife Elizabeth of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 2 grandchildren, Sebastian and Ainsley and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers and sister.

A graveside service for Anita will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester, PA. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Philip K. Nace. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Anita please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now