Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Wilmington, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita McGowan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anita McGowan Obituary
Anita McGowan

Wilmington, NC - Anita McGowan, 68, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born in York, PA, Anita was the daughter of the late James R. and Catharine B. Steckler McGowan of York. She was a graduate of York Catholic High School, DePaul University, Villanova University and Creighton University.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Wilmington NC.

Interment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, York PA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now