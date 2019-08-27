|
Anita N. Smith
Shrewsbury - On August 25, 2019, Anita N. Smith, 78, of Shrewsbury, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior after battling cancer since 2015. She passed away at home with family by her side.
Born in Robbinsville, NC, to Pritchard and Ola (Holloway) McMahan, Anita worked as an LPN at Springfield State Hospital and Seton Hospital in Maryland before marrying and raising her family. She was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Hanover, PA, and she enjoyed reading her Bible, spending time with her grandchildren, and gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 51 ½ years, Lester L. Smith, her four sons and their families: Kenneth & Elizabeth of Fenelton, PA; Wayne & Amanda of Kirkland, WA: Gregory & Mila of Belmont, MA; and Steven of Henniker, NH; ten grandchildren; brother Billy (Doris) of Robbinsville, NC; Jimmy (Diane) of Stratford, OK; sister Shirley Hughes of Sykesville, MD; and brother Jerry (Lisa) of Alpharetta, GA.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom with Pastor Allen G. Harris officiating. Interment is private. A viewing will be held from 12PM until the time of her service at the funeral home.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Anita's memory to: Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17349 or to Hope Christian School, 6450 Hope Way, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019