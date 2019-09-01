|
Anita Paules
Spring Grove - Anita J. (King) Paules, age 83, passed away at Colonial Manor Nursing Home on August 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of Gary F. Paules; together they shared 64 years of marriage.
Anita was born in York on February 2, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Mary (Kohler) King. She graduated from York High School Class of 1954. She spent most of her life as a hairdresser and beauty store manager. Anita loved to knit, and would make quilts, caps, and booties for newly born children. She was also an avid reader.
In addition to her husband Gary, Anita is survived by her son Michael Lee Paules; and her grandson Timothy Michael Lemmon. She was preceded in death by her son Timothy Michael Paules; her daughter Jodi Lynn Paules; her grandson Jeremey Smith; and her brother Robert King.
A memorial service in celebration of Anita's life will be held on September 21, 2019 at 10:00AM at First Moravian Church, 39 N. Duke St. York PA 17401, with Pastor Sawyer Lippincott officiating. The family services are being held under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anita's memory can be made to First Moravian Church, 39 N. Duke St. York PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019